Future of Charlottesville Government Revisited
Vandals Write Racist Messages on Vehicles in Orange County
Orange County Police are investigating racist vandalism and graffiti found on vehicles along Washington Street.Full Story
#1 UVa Beats Pitt 66-37; Claims Outright ACC Regular Season Championship
The Virginia men's basketball team beat Pitt 66-37 to win the outright ACC Regular Season Championship for the third time under head coach Tony Bennett.Full Story
Daughter of Billy Graham Remembers her Father from Waynesboro Home
Evangelist pastor Billy Graham is being remembered around the world on Wednesday, February 21, by followers, presidents, and family members - including a daughter who lives nearby in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
Panelists Discuss Affordable Housing Needs in New CVille Strong Series
People gathered in Jefferson-Madison Regional Library on Saturday, Feb. 24., to discuss the community’s affordable housing needs and the dark relationship behind the city's destruction of an African-American neighborhood.Full Story
Bangladeshi Student Organization Honors International Mother Language Day
The Central Virginia Bengali Association and the Bangladeshi Student Organization at UVA are celebrating International Mother Language Day.Full Story
Augusta Health Reopens Renovated Shenandoah House for Hospice Patients
Augusta Health will re-open its renovated Shenandoah House this week, which will feature a number of upgrades to make end-of-life care more comfortable for patients.Full Story
Judge Rules Huguely Must Disclose Trust Funds
On Thursday, February 22, a judge ruled that convicted murderer George Huguely must disclose any trust funds from which he stands to benefit.Full Story
Future of Charlottesville Government Revisited
The aftermath of the events of last summer in Charlottesville is sparking debate about how the city's government could operate differently in the future.Full Story
Fourth Annual Wintersongs Concert Held at Monticello High School
The fourth annual Wintersongs Concert took place on February 24 to benefit the Charlottesville Shelter for Help in Emergency.Full Story
Albemarle County Hosts Job Fair to Attract New School Bus Drivers
Albemarle County hosted a job fair on Saturday in hopes of gaining new applicants for bus driver positions.Full Story
