Waynesboro High School will Perform Avenue Q
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Friday's High School Basketball Playoff Highlights
Friday's High School Basketball Playoff Highlights
Friday's high school basketball highlights.Full Story
Friday's high school basketball highlights.Full Story
Daughter of Billy Graham Remembers her Father from Waynesboro Home
Daughter of Billy Graham Remembers her Father from Waynesboro Home
Evangelist pastor Billy Graham is being remembered around the world on Wednesday, February 21, by followers, presidents, and family members - including a daughter who lives nearby in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
Evangelist pastor Billy Graham is being remembered around the world on Wednesday, February 21, by followers, presidents, and family members - including a daughter who lives nearby in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
Judge Rules Huguely Must Disclose Trust Funds
Judge Rules Huguely Must Disclose Trust Funds
On Thursday, February 22, a judge ruled that convicted murderer George Huguely must disclose any trust funds from which he stands to benefit.Full Story
On Thursday, February 22, a judge ruled that convicted murderer George Huguely must disclose any trust funds from which he stands to benefit.Full Story
WAHS: Controversial Poster Part of Class Studying 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
WAHS: Controversial Poster Part of Class Studying 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
An incident involving a poster with a racial slur at Western Albemarle High School is making waves on social media. The school believes the image was not directed at any students.Full Story
An incident involving a poster with a racial slur at Western Albemarle High School is making waves on social media. The school believes the image was not directed at any students.Full Story
Community Airs Concerns Over Race at Albemarle County School Board Meeting
Community Airs Concerns Over Race at Albemarle County School Board Meeting
Parents are airing their concerns about race at Western Albemarle High School at the school board meeting on Thursday, February 22.Full Story
Parents are airing their concerns about race at Western Albemarle High School at the school board meeting on Thursday, February 22.Full Story
Albemarle to Amp Up School Security Following Shooting in Parkland, Florida
Albemarle to Amp Up School Security Following Shooting in Parkland, Florida
Albemarle County will use funds to add additional security measures in its public schools.Full Story
Albemarle County will use funds to add additional security measures in its public schools.Full Story
Officer Recruitment Down 50% in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
Officer Recruitment Down 50% in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
Recruitment for new officers is down in the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, following a challenging period the summer of 2017.Full Story
Recruitment for new officers is down in the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, following a challenging period the summer of 2017.Full Story
Residents in Healthcare Facility Participate in Olympic Games
Residents in Healthcare Facility Participate in Olympic Games
Residents at the Point Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center participated in an array of Olympic style games.Full Story
Residents at the Point Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center participated in an array of Olympic style games.Full Story
New Turn Signals Installed Along Route 33 in Greene County
New Turn Signals Installed Along Route 33 in Greene County
If you're driving down Route 33 in Greene County, you might notice some new signal lights. VDOT recently installed flashing yellow left turn signals at three different intersections.Full Story
If you're driving down Route 33 in Greene County, you might notice some new signal lights. VDOT recently installed flashing yellow left turn signals at three different intersections.Full Story
UVa Men's & Women's Tennis Sweeps Doubleheader
UVa Men's & Women's Tennis Sweeps Doubleheader
The UVa men's tennis team defeated Mercer 5-2, while the #23 Cavalier women defeated Richmond 7-0 on Friday at the Boar's Head Sports Club.Full Story
The UVa men's tennis team defeated Mercer 5-2, while the #23 Cavalier women defeated Richmond 7-0 on Friday at the Boar's Head Sports Club.Full Story