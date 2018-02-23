Officer Recruitment Down 50% in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
Judge Rules Huguely Must Disclose Trust Funds
On Thursday, February 22, a judge ruled that convicted murderer George Huguely must disclose any trust funds from which he stands to benefit.Full Story
Daughter of Billy Graham Remembers her Father from Waynesboro Home
Evangelist pastor Billy Graham is being remembered around the world on Wednesday, February 21, by followers, presidents, and family members - including a daughter who lives nearby in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
Community Airs Concerns Over Race at Albemarle County School Board Meeting
Parents are airing their concerns about race at Western Albemarle High School at the school board meeting on Thursday, February 22.Full Story
Custom Ink Opens New Storefront in Charlottesville
A popular online custom T-shirt manufacturer is expanding to add a new store in Charlottesville. Custom Ink is opening one of its first storefronts right here on Barracks Road.Full Story
WAHS: Controversial Poster Part of Class Studying 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
An incident involving a poster with a racial slur at Western Albemarle High School is making waves on social media. The school believes the image was not directed at any students.Full Story
Burnley-Moran Elementary School Students Studying African-American History
Charlottesville students got a taste of African-American culture Thursday. Burnley-Moran Elementary School teachers say students have studied black history for the last month.Full Story
UVA Engineering Lab Brings Students, Professors Together for Collaboration
The University of Virginia unveiled its brand new state-of-the-art engineering lab on Thursday, February 22. The lab will be used for research and development of smart technologies.Full Story
Thursday's Prep Basketball Playoff Scores and Highlights
NBC29 Weather 12PM 02-23-2018
ALC Copies Moves to Carlton Road
A 22-year-old family business is one of the last to leave the corner of Barracks Road and Emmet Street to make way for a new CVS.Full Story
