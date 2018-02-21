PVCC Introduces First Official Mascot
WAHS: Controversial Poster Part of Class Studying 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
An incident involving a poster with a racial slur at Western Albemarle High School is making waves on social media. The school believes the image was not directed at any students.Full Story
#18 UVA Baseball Loses Home Opener to VMI 9-4
No. 18 Virginia (2-2) fell in its home opener to VMI, 9-4 in the first game at the newly expanded Davenport Field. A total of 3,709 fans were in attendance, a new record for a Cavalier home opener.Full Story
Basketball League Gives Students with Disabilities Sporting Opportunities
Four central Virginia high school basketball teams made up of players with disabilities are hitting the hardwood for their first season in a newly formed league.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Court Clerk Warns Albemarle County Residents About Jury Scam
Albemarle County Circuit Court reports the latest phone scam has already duped two people out of more than a $1,000 each in the past week and a half.Full Story
UVA Freshman Brianna Tinsley Progressing at Point Guard
Freshman point guard Brianna Tinsely finished with a career-high 13 points against Miami, which was five points better than her previous high.Full Story
Charlottesville Film Project Seeks to Change How Black Men are Perceived
Charlottesville wants to help black men change the narrative on how they are viewed in culture.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-21-2018
Hotel Owner Donates $25K to Honor Long-Time Basketball Coach
A Charlottesville hotel owner is giving a sizeable gift to the Fork Union Military Academy. On Tuesday, February 20, Charles Wendell donated $25,000 to the Arritt Court Campaign.Full Story
Groups Speak Out Against Rep. Garrett's Response to Florida Shooting
Congressman Tom Garrett says that mental health and overmedication both played roles in the Florida school shooting last week.Full Story
