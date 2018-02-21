5th District Candidate Ben Cullop Holds Meet-and-Greet
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
WAHS: Controversial Poster Part of Class Studying 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
WAHS: Controversial Poster Part of Class Studying 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
An incident involving a poster with a racial slur at Western Albemarle High School is making waves on social media. The school believes the image was not directed at any students.Full Story
An incident involving a poster with a racial slur at Western Albemarle High School is making waves on social media. The school believes the image was not directed at any students.Full Story
#18 UVA Baseball Loses Home Opener to VMI 9-4
#18 UVA Baseball Loses Home Opener to VMI 9-4
No. 18 Virginia (2-2) fell in its home opener to VMI, 9-4 in the first game at the newly expanded Davenport Field. A total of 3,709 fans were in attendance, a new record for a Cavalier home opener.Full Story
No. 18 Virginia (2-2) fell in its home opener to VMI, 9-4 in the first game at the newly expanded Davenport Field. A total of 3,709 fans were in attendance, a new record for a Cavalier home opener.Full Story
Basketball League Gives Students with Disabilities Sporting Opportunities
Basketball League Gives Students with Disabilities Sporting Opportunities
Four central Virginia high school basketball teams made up of players with disabilities are hitting the hardwood for their first season in a newly formed league.Full Story
Four central Virginia high school basketball teams made up of players with disabilities are hitting the hardwood for their first season in a newly formed league.Full Story
UVA Freshman Brianna Tinsley Progressing at Point Guard
UVA Freshman Brianna Tinsley Progressing at Point Guard
Freshman point guard Brianna Tinsely finished with a career-high 13 points against Miami, which was five points better than her previous high.Full Story
Freshman point guard Brianna Tinsely finished with a career-high 13 points against Miami, which was five points better than her previous high.Full Story
Activist Delivers Petition Calling for Park Name Changes to City Council
Activist Delivers Petition Calling for Park Name Changes to City Council
Charlottesville City Councilors are getting closer to changing the names of Emancipation and Justice parks.Full Story
Charlottesville City Councilors are getting closer to changing the names of Emancipation and Justice parks.Full Story
Hotel Owner Donates $25K to Honor Long-Time Basketball Coach
Hotel Owner Donates $25K to Honor Long-Time Basketball Coach
A Charlottesville hotel owner is giving a sizeable gift to the Fork Union Military Academy. On Tuesday, February 20, Charles Wendell donated $25,000 to the Arritt Court Campaign.Full Story
A Charlottesville hotel owner is giving a sizeable gift to the Fork Union Military Academy. On Tuesday, February 20, Charles Wendell donated $25,000 to the Arritt Court Campaign.Full Story
Groups Speak Out Against Rep. Garrett's Response to Florida Shooting
Groups Speak Out Against Rep. Garrett's Response to Florida Shooting
Congressman Tom Garrett says that mental health and overmedication both played roles in the Florida school shooting last week.Full Story
Congressman Tom Garrett says that mental health and overmedication both played roles in the Florida school shooting last week.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Plans Drawn Out for New Senior Center Facility
Plans Drawn Out for New Senior Center Facility
A clearer picture of what the senior center’s new facility will look like is coming into sharper focus.Full Story
A clearer picture of what the senior center’s new facility will look like is coming into sharper focus.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-21-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-21-2018