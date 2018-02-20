Activist Delivers Petition Calling for Park Name Changes to City Council
Monday's High School Basketball Playoff Highlights
Monday's high school basketball highlights.Full Story
Married UVA Doctors Share their Tips on Balancing the Personal and the Professional
Doctors Brooke and Jeff Vergales are like any other married couple; they have two children, enjoy taking trips, and have a lot in common… including where they work.Full Story
UVa Basketball Remains Ranked #1
Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
UVA Baseball Home Opener Moved to 5pm
UVa baseball plays its home opener on Monday.Full Story
Roslyn Farm Owners Offer Guests Traditional Farm Living Experience
Roslyn Farm in Albemarle County gives guests the opportunity to experience what it is like to live on a farm.Full Story
Activist Delivers Petition Calling for Park Name Changes to City Council
Charlottesville City Councilors are getting closer to changing the names of Emancipation and Justice parks.Full Story
Fluvanna Landowners Challenge Permit for Automotive Recycling Center
A Fluvanna County property owner is calling on the Board of Supervisors to deny a special use permit that would allow an automotive recycling center to be built on 90 acres of farmland.Full Story
Artist Addresses Students and Staff at University of Virginia, Donates Painting
A Virginia native who is known for his extraordinary art spoke to students and faculty at the University of Virginia on February 19.Full Story
Middle School Students Compete in Debate Tournament
Students from the Charlottesville area participated in a middle school debate tournament to showcase their knowledge and communication skills.Full Story
