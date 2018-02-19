Artist Addresses Students and Staff at University of Virginia, Donates Painting
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fluvanna Landowners Challenge Permit for Automotive Recycling Center
Fluvanna Landowners Challenge Permit for Automotive Recycling Center
A Fluvanna County property owner is calling on the Board of Supervisors to deny a special use permit that would allow an automotive recycling center to be built on 90 acres of farmland.Full Story
A Fluvanna County property owner is calling on the Board of Supervisors to deny a special use permit that would allow an automotive recycling center to be built on 90 acres of farmland.Full Story
UVA Foundation Plans Renovations to Birdwood Golf Course
UVA Foundation Plans Renovations to Birdwood Golf Course
The University of Virginia Foundation is ready to move forward on renovations to one of its high-profile properties.Full Story
The University of Virginia Foundation is ready to move forward on renovations to one of its high-profile properties.Full Story
8th Annual Porkapolooza Raises Funds for Islands Affected by Summer Hurricanes
8th Annual Porkapolooza Raises Funds for Islands Affected by Summer Hurricanes
Thousands of people gathered in Gordonsville this weekend to support hurricane relief at an event that’s best described as a pork festival – lovingly known as Porkapolooza.Full Story
Thousands of people gathered in Gordonsville this weekend to support hurricane relief at an event that’s best described as a pork festival – lovingly known as Porkapolooza.Full Story
Va. House and Senate Pass Medical Cannabis Oil Bills, Northam Expected to Sign
Va. House and Senate Pass Medical Cannabis Oil Bills, Northam Expected to Sign
Virginia's Senate and House of Delegates have passed bills to allow more people to legally use cannabis oil for medical purposes. Now they must decide on a final version to send to Governor Northam, who is expected to expected to sign.Full Story
Virginia's Senate and House of Delegates have passed bills to allow more people to legally use cannabis oil for medical purposes. Now they must decide on a final version to send to Governor Northam, who is expected to expected to sign.Full Story
UVA Group Hosts Event for Pamunkey Indian Tribe
UVA Group Hosts Event for Pamunkey Indian Tribe
A celebration of Virginia tribes brought various groups of people together at UVA. The Native American Student Union hosted an achievement event at the university at Brooks Hall.Full Story
A celebration of Virginia tribes brought various groups of people together at UVA. The Native American Student Union hosted an achievement event at the university at Brooks Hall.Full Story
Death from Flu Reported at UVA Medical Center
Death from Flu Reported at UVA Medical Center
The UVA Medical Center says one of its patients has died from the flu. The center has so far seen a total of 450 lab-confirmed cases of the flu.Full Story
The UVA Medical Center says one of its patients has died from the flu. The center has so far seen a total of 450 lab-confirmed cases of the flu.Full Story
NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
Middle School Students Compete in Debate Tournament
Middle School Students Compete in Debate Tournament
Students from the Charlottesville area participated in a middle school debate tournament to showcase their knowledge and communication skills.Full Story
Students from the Charlottesville area participated in a middle school debate tournament to showcase their knowledge and communication skills.Full Story
Destination Imagination Invites 500 Students for some Creative Competition
Destination Imagination Invites 500 Students for some Creative Competition
The teams competed in several different categories that highlight their creativity, problem solving skills, and team work through presentations.Full Story
The teams competed in several different categories that highlight their creativity, problem solving skills, and team work through presentations.Full Story
2nd Annual Mac and Cheese Off Unites Food and Philanthropy
2nd Annual Mac and Cheese Off Unites Food and Philanthropy
The second annual Mac and Cheese Off took place at Common House UVA on Sunday, Feb. 18.Full Story
The second annual Mac and Cheese Off took place at Common House UVA on Sunday, Feb. 18.Full Story