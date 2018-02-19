2nd Annual Mac and Cheese Off Unites Food and Philanthropy
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fluvanna Landowners Challenge Permit for Automotive Recycling Center
Fluvanna Landowners Challenge Permit for Automotive Recycling Center
A Fluvanna County property owner is calling on the Board of Supervisors to deny a special use permit that would allow an automotive recycling center to be built on 90 acres of farmland.Full Story
A Fluvanna County property owner is calling on the Board of Supervisors to deny a special use permit that would allow an automotive recycling center to be built on 90 acres of farmland.Full Story
8th Annual Porkapolooza Raises Funds for Islands Affected by Summer Hurricanes
8th Annual Porkapolooza Raises Funds for Islands Affected by Summer Hurricanes
Thousands of people gathered in Gordonsville this weekend to support hurricane relief at an event that’s best described as a pork festival – lovingly known as Porkapolooza.Full Story
Thousands of people gathered in Gordonsville this weekend to support hurricane relief at an event that’s best described as a pork festival – lovingly known as Porkapolooza.Full Story
UVA Foundation Plans Renovations to Birdwood Golf Course
UVA Foundation Plans Renovations to Birdwood Golf Course
The University of Virginia Foundation is ready to move forward on renovations to one of its high-profile properties.Full Story
The University of Virginia Foundation is ready to move forward on renovations to one of its high-profile properties.Full Story
NBC29's 10PM Weather Forecast 2-18-18
NBC29's 10PM Weather Forecast 2-18-18
UVA Group Hosts Event for Pamunkey Indian Tribe
UVA Group Hosts Event for Pamunkey Indian Tribe
A celebration of Virginia tribes brought various groups of people together at UVA. The Native American Student Union hosted an achievement event at the university at Brooks Hall.Full Story
A celebration of Virginia tribes brought various groups of people together at UVA. The Native American Student Union hosted an achievement event at the university at Brooks Hall.Full Story
Va. House and Senate Pass Medical Cannabis Oil Bills, Northam Expected to Sign
Va. House and Senate Pass Medical Cannabis Oil Bills, Northam Expected to Sign
Virginia's Senate and House of Delegates have passed bills to allow more people to legally use cannabis oil for medical purposes. Now they must decide on a final version to send to Governor Northam, who is expected to expected to sign.Full Story
Virginia's Senate and House of Delegates have passed bills to allow more people to legally use cannabis oil for medical purposes. Now they must decide on a final version to send to Governor Northam, who is expected to expected to sign.Full Story
Death from Flu Reported at UVA Medical Center
Death from Flu Reported at UVA Medical Center
The UVA Medical Center says one of its patients has died from the flu. The center has so far seen a total of 450 lab-confirmed cases of the flu.Full Story
The UVA Medical Center says one of its patients has died from the flu. The center has so far seen a total of 450 lab-confirmed cases of the flu.Full Story
Destination Imagination Invites 500 Students for some Creative Competition
Destination Imagination Invites 500 Students for some Creative Competition
The teams competed in several different categories that highlight their creativity, problem solving skills, and team work through presentations.Full Story
The teams competed in several different categories that highlight their creativity, problem solving skills, and team work through presentations.Full Story
Staunton Utilizing Alternative Suspension Center for Positive Effect on Students
Staunton Utilizing Alternative Suspension Center for Positive Effect on Students
A school system in the Shenandoah Valley is taking a less punitive approach to suspended students.Full Story
A school system in the Shenandoah Valley is taking a less punitive approach to suspended students.Full Story
UVA Women's Basketball Falls 77-62 to Miami on Senior Day
UVA Women's Basketball Falls 77-62 to Miami on Senior Day
Virginia lost for the fourth time in five games as the 'Hoos were beat by Miami in their final regular season home game.Full Story
Virginia lost for the fourth time in five games as the 'Hoos were beat by Miami in their final regular season home game.Full Story