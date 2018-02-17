Middle School Students Compete in Debate Tournament
Death from Flu Reported at UVA Medical Center
The UVA Medical Center says one of its patients has died from the flu. The center has so far seen a total of 450 lab-confirmed cases of the flu.Full Story
NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
Va. House and Senate Pass Medical Cannabis Oil Bills, Northam Expected to Sign
Virginia's Senate and House of Delegates have passed bills to allow more people to legally use cannabis oil for medical purposes. Now they must decide on a final version to send to Governor Northam, who is expected to expected to sign.Full Story
Saying Farewell: Last Call for Escafe
Escafe has been a go-to spot for many people in the Charlottesville community. But, on Saturday the nightlife spot will say 'last call' for the final time. A new owner has taken over and several units along Water Street and the Downtown Mall and businesses are getting the boot for an IT company.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, February 16th.Full Story
Stump Elementary PTA Collecting Shoes for New Playground
The Stump Elementary PTA in Stuarts Draft is asking for donations of any kind of new or gently used shoes. The shoes get shipped to faraway places to help people start their own businesses. In return, Stump gets money to help replace at least one of its wooden play structures.Full Story
UVA Hockey Plays One Last Time in Main Street Arena Before Spring Demolition
'Valentine' Baby Birthed on Valentine's Day
It's not every day we cover the birth of a child on the news, but one family now has a unique connection to a holiday that just passed.Full Story
Charlottesville Soccer Team Forms Alliance with European Club
A soccer club in Charlottesville is pioneering the bridge between European and American styles. C-Ville FC started its pro-development team a few months ago with the goal to give players exposure.Full Story
Students Cultivate Garden for Public Housing Complex
A Charlottesville public housing complex is now brighter thanks to the help of University of Virginia and Western Albemarle High School students.Full Story
