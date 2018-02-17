Quantcast

Saying Farewell: Last Call for Escafe

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Escafe has been a go-to spot for many people in the Charlottesville community. But, on Saturday the nightlife spot will say 'last call' for the final time. A new owner has taken over and several units along Water Street and the Downtown Mall and businesses are getting the boot for an IT company.