Stump Elementary PTA Collecting Shoes for New Playground

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) -

The Stump Elementary PTA in Stuarts Draft is asking for donations of any kind of new or gently used shoes. The shoes get shipped to faraway places to help people start their own businesses. In return, Stump gets money to help replace at least one of its wooden play structures.