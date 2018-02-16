Stump Elementary PTA Collecting Shoes for New Playground
'Valentine' Baby Birthed on Valentine's Day
It's not every day we cover the birth of a child on the news, but one family now has a unique connection to a holiday that just passed.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-16-2018
Monticello Boys Beat Fluvanna 72-60 in JD Tournament
The Monticello boys basketball team beat Fluvanna County 72-60 in the Jefferson District tournament on Thursday night.Full Story
Signing Ceremony for Four WAHS Girls Soccer Players
Western Albemarle held a signing ceremony at the school on Thursday for girl's soccer players Caitlyn Harvey (Lynchburg), Shannon Moore (St. John's), Abby Zimmerman (Mary Washington), and Cameron Hucek (Franklin and Marshall).Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-16-2018
New Clinic Provides Services Regardless of Insurance Coverage
For many, the key to getting good healthcare is to also have affordable access to the system. Now, a newly opened clinic in Charlottesville is promising to provide that kind of care to anyone who needs it.Full Story
Staunton Utilizing Alternative Suspension Center for Positive Effect on Students
A school system in the Shenandoah Valley is taking a less punitive approach to suspended students.Full Story
Surveyors Believe They've Found Old Slave Quarters at Montpelier
A team armed with metal detectors is unearthing history that’s been buried for two centuries beneath the plantation of President James Madison.Full Story
UVA Foundation Plans Renovations to Birdwood Golf Course
The University of Virginia Foundation is ready to move forward on renovations to one of its high-profile properties.Full Story
UVA Group Hosts Event for Pamunkey Indian Tribe
A celebration of Virginia tribes brought various groups of people together at UVA. The Native American Student Union hosted an achievement event at the university at Brooks Hall.Full Story
