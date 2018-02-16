'Valentine' Baby Birthed on Valentine's Day
Monticello Boys Beat Fluvanna 72-60 in JD Tournament
The Monticello boys basketball team beat Fluvanna County 72-60 in the Jefferson District tournament on Thursday night.Full Story
Signing Ceremony for Four WAHS Girls Soccer Players
Western Albemarle held a signing ceremony at the school on Thursday for girl's soccer players Caitlyn Harvey (Lynchburg), Shannon Moore (St. John's), Abby Zimmerman (Mary Washington), and Cameron Hucek (Franklin and Marshall).Full Story
New Clinic Provides Services Regardless of Insurance Coverage
For many, the key to getting good healthcare is to also have affordable access to the system. Now, a newly opened clinic in Charlottesville is promising to provide that kind of care to anyone who needs it.Full Story
Staunton Utilizing Alternative Suspension Center for Positive Effect on Students
A school system in the Shenandoah Valley is taking a less punitive approach to suspended students.Full Story
UVA Women's Basketball Fall to Notre Dame
UVa women's basketball loses to Notre Dame.Full Story
Surveyors Believe They've Found Old Slave Quarters at Montpelier
A team armed with metal detectors is unearthing history that’s been buried for two centuries beneath the plantation of President James Madison.Full Story
UVA Foundation Plans Renovations to Birdwood Golf Course
The University of Virginia Foundation is ready to move forward on renovations to one of its high-profile properties.Full Story
Black History Month Event to Feature Accomplished Blues Musician
A Black History Month event scheduled for Saturday, February 17, is designed to bring together people from across political divides, racial, cultural and class divisions, and various backgrounds, ideologies and perspectives.Full Story
Augusta Conference focuses on Unlocking People's Potential
This year, the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Conference hosted its annual "Up" Conference at Blue Ridge Community College.Full Story
