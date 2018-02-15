Augusta Conference focuses on Unlocking People's Potential
New Clinic Provides Services Regardless of Insurance Coverage
For many, the key to getting good healthcare is to also have affordable access to the system. Now, a newly opened clinic in Charlottesville is promising to provide that kind of care to anyone who needs it.
R.E. Lee Boys Beat Wilson Memorial 74-56 in Shenandoah District Semifinals
The top-seed R.E. Lee boys basketball team beat visiting Wilson Memorial 74-56 in the Shenandoah District tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.
Martha Jefferson House Crowns King, Queen for Valentine's Day
A Charlottesville senior care facility is getting in on the Valentine's Day festivities by celebrating two of the people who live there.
Surveyors Believe They've Found Old Slave Quarters at Montpelier
A team armed with metal detectors is unearthing history that’s been buried for two centuries beneath the plantation of President James Madison.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-15-2018
Albemarle County Looks to Fuel Economic Growth in Rio Rd. Area
Albemarle County is taking steps to improve the Rio Road-Route 29 area.
'Hoos Head South for the Season-Opening Weekend
The 'Hoos head south for the season-opening weekend.
UVA Encourages Faculty to Discuss Issues of Race in Courses
The University of Virginia is encouraging its faculty to teach students about the history of race at the university and in the Charlottesville community.
Negotiations Set to Continue Between Charlottesville, Downtown Developer
A developer's plans for a major mixed-use project on Water Street in downtown Charlottesville come down to two things: prices and politics.
UVA House Call: Dr. Hannah Mannem on National Donor Day
Dr. Hannah Mannem discusses what the most commonly needed organs are and how long someone typically has to wait to get one for National Donor Day.
