Surveyors Believe They've Found Old Slave Quarters at Montpelier
Greene County Residents Raise Concerns over Moving 911 Operations
People in Greene County are raising concerns over the board of supervisor’s decision to move 911 operations out of the sheriff’s office.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlightsFull Story
Bar Crawlers Make Their Way Downtown for Mardi Gras
Henry Graff takes us on the Mardi Gras Bar Crawl as people make their along downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Coworkers buy car for young father who walked 5.5 miles to work everyday
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-14-2018
Grace Episcopal Church Hosts Annual Pancake Supper
People in Greene County are stacking up on flap jacks for Fat Tuesday.Full Story
Special Message: Virginia State Health Commissioner Marissa Levine on the Flu
Virginia State Health Commissioner Marissa Levine with a special message with 4 critical messages for you in this severe flu season. And, the Virginia Department of Health is urging everyone to educate themselves about the flu. Visit the Va Dept. of Health website to learn more.Full Story
Charlottesville to Implement Deer Population Management Operation
The city of Charlottesville will be working with a wildlife management specialist to implement a deer management operation that will begin in February and end in March 2018.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Hopes to Help Local Contractors Get Projects
Quinton Harrell is working to keep big construction projects in the hands of local contractors. He says there are disparities in Charlottesville's economic landscape everywhere.Full Story
Activists File Counter Lawsuit Against Christopher Cantwell
The two defendants in a lawsuit by Unite the Right participant Christopher Cantwell are now fighting back with their own countersuit.Full Story
