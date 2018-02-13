Bar Crawlers Make Their Way Downtown for Mardi Gras
Most Popular Videos
-
Investigators: Electrical Failure Likely Cause of E. Market Street Fire
Investigators believe an electrical problem sparked a fire Monday night in the Woolen Mills neighborhood, just east of downtown Charlottesville.
-
Coworkers buy car for young father who walked 5.5 miles to work everyday
-
Charlottesville to Implement Deer Population Management Operation
The city of Charlottesville will be working with a wildlife management specialist to implement a deer management operation that will begin in February and end in March 2018.
-
Tony Bennett Talks about his #1 Ranked Wahoos
Tony Bennett talks about his team's at Monday's media availability.
-
Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show
A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows. Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.
-
Discussion continues around Wawa Convenience Store and Comfort Inn Hotel on Rt. 29
A new Wawa convenience store and Comfort Inn & Suites could appear soon on Route 29 in Albemarle County, near Hollymead.
-
Activists File Counter Lawsuit Against Christopher Cantwell
The two defendants in a lawsuit by Unite the Right participant Christopher Cantwell are now fighting back with their own countersuit.
Developers Planning Transformation in Downtown Waynesboro
Bottom Alley Development is making plans to redevelop the former Leggett Building into a shared space for entrepreneurs called River City Collective.
-
Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Visits Charlottesville
Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie – a once rising Republican star who saw that slip away – made an appearance in Charlottesville on Monday, Feb. 12. to discuss the next generation of politics.
-
Students Discuss Issues Pertaining to Civility, Freedom of Speech
The public Education Foundation hosted an event on Tuesday, February 13, that was designed to inspire students to discuss issues facing their community.
-