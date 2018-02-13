Students Discuss Issues Pertaining to Civility, Freedom of Speech
Most Popular Videos
-
Investigators: Electrical Failure Likely Cause of E. Market Street Fire
Investigators believe an electrical problem sparked a fire Monday night in the Woolen Mills neighborhood, just east of downtown Charlottesville.
-
Coworkers buy car for young father who walked 5.5 miles to work everyday
-
Tony Bennett Talks about his #1 Ranked Wahoos
Tony Bennett talks about his team's at Monday's media availability.
-
Discussion continues around Wawa Convenience Store and Comfort Inn Hotel on Rt. 29
A new Wawa convenience store and Comfort Inn & Suites could appear soon on Route 29 in Albemarle County, near Hollymead.
-
Charlottesville to Implement Deer Population Management Operation
The city of Charlottesville will be working with a wildlife management specialist to implement a deer management operation that will begin in February and end in March 2018.
-
Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show
A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows. Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.
-
Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Visits Charlottesville
Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie – a once rising Republican star who saw that slip away – made an appearance in Charlottesville on Monday, Feb. 12. to discuss the next generation of politics.
Developers Planning Transformation in Downtown Waynesboro
Bottom Alley Development is making plans to redevelop the former Leggett Building into a shared space for entrepreneurs called River City Collective.
-
Charlottesville Students Spread Messages of Kindness
Students at Charlottesville's Public Schools are spreading messages of kindness to classmates, teachers, and people they don't even know.
-
Security Screenings Tighten at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
It's not just lotion bottles and big laptops anymore. Travelers flying out of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport will now have to unpack more items from their bags at security.
-