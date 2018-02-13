Investigators: Electrical Failure Likely Cause of E. Market Street Fire
Tony Bennett Talks about his #1 Ranked Wahoos
Tony Bennett talks about his team's at Monday's media availability.Full Story
Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Visits Charlottesville
Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie – a once rising Republican star who saw that slip away – made an appearance in Charlottesville on Monday, Feb. 12. to discuss the next generation of politics.Full Story
Charlottesville Students Spread Messages of Kindness
Students at Charlottesville's Public Schools are spreading messages of kindness to classmates, teachers, and people they don't even know.Full Story
Developers Planning Transformation in Downtown Waynesboro
Bottom Alley Development is making plans to redevelop the former Leggett Building into a shared space for entrepreneurs called River City Collective.Full Story
Discussion continues around Wawa Convenience Store and Comfort Inn Hotel on Rt. 29
A new Wawa convenience store and Comfort Inn & Suites could appear on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Security Screenings Tighten at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
It's not just lotion bottles and big laptops anymore. Travelers flying out of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport will now have to unpack more items from their bags at security.Full Story
JCPenney Offers UVA Students Deals on Professional Wear
Dozens of University of Virginia students left Fashion Square Mall on Sunday night feeling ready to dress to impress and land a job or internship.Full Story
Gearharts Gears Up for Busiest Day of the Year
Gearhart's Fine Chocolates says Valentine's Day brings the busiest single day for sales because you have a lot of procrastinators.Full Story
Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show
A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows. Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.Full Story
Cam Simmons Out for the Season
Cam Simmons is out for the season.Full Story
