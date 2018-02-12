Neighborhood Breweries Come Together to Create Charlottesville Ale
Tony Bennett Talks about his #1 Ranked Wahoos
Tony Bennett talks about his team's at Monday's media availability.Full Story
Volunteers Aid Salamander Migration in Albemarle County
A mass migration of some slithery amphibians is under way in Albemarle County, and a group of volunteers is out in full force to help them survive crossing a busy street.Full Story
Ivy Creek Natural Area Looks to its Past for Black History Month Celebration
Albemarle County's Ivy Creek Natural Area celebrated Black History Month on Sunday, February 11, by taking members of the public on an audio tour through the park's slavery-linked history.Full Story
United Way Program Assists Low Income Families in Upcoming Tax Season
A tax preparation program is helping hundreds of low-income families in Central Virginia file their taxes for free.Full Story
JCPenney Offers UVA Students Deals on Professional Wear
Dozens of University of Virginia students left Fashion Square Mall on Sunday night feeling ready to dress to impress and land a job or internship.Full Story
Athletes Compete in Special Olympics Basketball Tournament
While hundreds of athletes are competing for Olympic gold in South Korea, some local athletes are taking part in a unique Olympics of their own here in central Virginia.Full Story
Trainees Get Hands-On Experience Fighting Fire at Vacant Home
A house in Albemarle County went up in flames Saturday to help trainees with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department.Full Story
Camp Expo Helps Parents Prepare for Summer
The Charlottesville Family Fun Fair and Camp Expo was the place to be on Sunday, February 11, for parents looking for cool activities for their children this summer.Full Story
Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show
A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows. Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.Full Story
Panelists Meet with Public to Discuss Charlottesville Government
Over 100 people packed into the Jefferson Madison Regional Library this afternoon to hear from a four person panel discuss Charlottesville’s city government.Full Story
