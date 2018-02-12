JCPenney Offers UVA Students Deals on Professional Wear
Ivy Creek Natural Area Looks to its Past for Black History Month Celebration
Albemarle County's Ivy Creek Natural Area celebrated Black History Month on Sunday, February 11, by taking members of the public on an audio tour through the park's slavery-linked history.Full Story
United Way Program Assists Low Income Families in Upcoming Tax Season
A tax preparation program is helping hundreds of low-income families in Central Virginia file their taxes for free.Full Story
Trainees Get Hands-On Experience Fighting Fire at Vacant Home
A house in Albemarle County went up in flames Saturday to help trainees with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department.Full Story
Camp Expo Helps Parents Prepare for Summer
The Charlottesville Family Fun Fair and Camp Expo was the place to be on Sunday, February 11, for parents looking for cool activities for their children this summer.Full Story
Athletes Compete in Special Olympics Basketball Tournament
While hundreds of athletes are competing for Olympic gold in South Korea, some local athletes are taking part in a unique Olympics of their own here in central Virginia.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
Panelists Meet with Public to Discuss Charlottesville Government
Over 100 people packed into the Jefferson Madison Regional Library this afternoon to hear from a four person panel discuss Charlottesville’s city government.Full Story
Virginia Men's Tennis Tops Monmouth 4-2
The Virginia men's tennis team beat Monmouth 4-2 on Sunday at the Boar's Head Sports Club.Full Story
VIDEO: Crazy full court shot send game to overtime
Madison County Man Starts Internet Company in Void of High Speed Access
A man who lives in Madison County is so frustrated his area does not have high speed internet that he’s taking matters into his own hands.Full Story
