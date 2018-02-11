Camp Expo Helps Parents Prepare for Summer
Most Popular Videos
-
Hokies Upset #2 Cavaliers 61-60 in Overtime
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team upset #2 Virginia 61-60 in overtime at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday.
-
Trainees Get Hands-On Experience Fighting Fire at Vacant Home
A house in Albemarle County went up in flames Saturday to help trainees with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department.
-
Prom Night Experience Held at Trinity Presbyterian Church
It's a night to remember for thousands of people all around the world - including here in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
-
Madison County Man Starts Internet Company in Void of High Speed Access
A man who lives in Madison County is so frustrated his area does not have high speed internet that he’s taking matters into his own hands.
-
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.
-
JMU Women's Lacrosse Upsets UNC 15-14 in Double Overtime
The #16 JMU women's lacrosse team beat #3 North Carolina 15-14 in double overtime on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
-
Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show
A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows. Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.
-
Virginia Men's Lax Knocks Off Loyola 13-12 in Double Overtime
The #15 UVa men's lacrosse team beat #10 Loyola 13-12 in double overtime at Klockner Stadium on Saturday.
-
NBC29's 6AM Weather Forecast
-
ESPN College Gameday Returns to JPJ Arena
Wahoo fans put up with the rain and cold -- many of them overnight -- for their chance to get a front row seat for the action.
-