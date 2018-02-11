Charlottesville Restaurant Hosts Fundraiser for LGBTQ Support Group
Hokies Upset #2 Cavaliers 61-60 in Overtime
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team upset #2 Virginia 61-60 in overtime at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday.Full Story
Trainees Get Hands-On Experience Fighting Fire at Vacant Home
A house in Albemarle County went up in flames Saturday to help trainees with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department.Full Story
Prom Night Experience Held at Trinity Presbyterian Church
It's a night to remember for thousands of people all around the world - including here in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
JMU Women's Lacrosse Upsets UNC 15-14 in Double Overtime
The #16 JMU women's lacrosse team beat #3 North Carolina 15-14 in double overtime on Saturday in Harrisonburg.Full Story
Madison County Man Starts Internet Company in Void of High Speed Access
A man who lives in Madison County is so frustrated his area does not have high speed internet that he’s taking matters into his own hands.Full Story
ESPN College Gameday Returns to JPJ Arena
Wahoo fans put up with the rain and cold -- many of them overnight -- for their chance to get a front row seat for the action.Full Story
Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show
A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows. Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.Full Story
Virginia Men's Lax Knocks Off Loyola 13-12 in Double Overtime
The #15 UVa men's lacrosse team beat #10 Loyola 13-12 in double overtime at Klockner Stadium on Saturday.Full Story
UVa Fans Provide Electric Atmosphere at JPJ for GameDay
The ESPN GameDay Pregame Show was at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday morning.Full Story
