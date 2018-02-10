Women's Initiative Hosts 3rd Annual Galentine's Market
ESPN's College GameDay Airs Live from JPJ Saturday
ESPN's College GameDay airs at 11am Saturday from JPJ.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, February 10th.Full Story
Madison County Man Starts Internet Company in Void of High Speed Access
A man who lives in Madison County is so frustrated his area does not have high speed internet that he’s taking matters into his own hands.Full Story
Man Starts Clean-Up Crew to Beautify Augusta County Mountainside
An outdoorsman is cleaning up a mountainside in Augusta County. Dylan Rakes, along with a handful of helpers, spent time on Friday, February 9, picking up all kinds of litter.Full Story
Josh Wallace Hired as Fluvanna County HS Head Football Coach
Josh Wallace hired as Fluvanna's new head football coach.Full Story
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show
A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows. Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 7:40AM 02-10-2018
Two Found Guilty of Obstruction Following Protest at City Council Meeting
Mack Heisey and Sara Michel Tansey have been found guilty of obstruction of justice following their actions during a confrontational Charlottesville City Council meeting last summer.Full Story
