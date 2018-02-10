Augusta County Sheriff's Office Lays K9 to Rest
ESPN's College GameDay Airs Live from JPJ Saturday
ESPN's College GameDay airs at 11am Saturday from JPJ.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, February 10th.Full Story
Madison County Man Starts Internet Company in Void of High Speed Access
A man who lives in Madison County is so frustrated his area does not have high speed internet that he’s taking matters into his own hands.Full Story
Man Starts Clean-Up Crew to Beautify Augusta County Mountainside
An outdoorsman is cleaning up a mountainside in Augusta County. Dylan Rakes, along with a handful of helpers, spent time on Friday, February 9, picking up all kinds of litter.Full Story
Josh Wallace Hired as Fluvanna County HS Head Football Coach
Josh Wallace hired as Fluvanna's new head football coach.Full Story
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
Two Found Guilty of Obstruction Following Protest at City Council Meeting
Mack Heisey and Sara Michel Tansey have been found guilty of obstruction of justice following their actions during a confrontational Charlottesville City Council meeting last summer.Full Story
Louisa County Signing Day
Signing day at Louisa.Full Story
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.Full Story
