Students Donate Handmade Items to Homeless Population
Couple Fined for Shorting Albemarle County a Penny in Taxes
A couple in central Virginia is going public with a bill the two received after completing their real estate taxes.Full Story
Two Found Guilty of Obstruction Following Protest at City Council Meeting
Mack Heisey and Sara Michel Tansey have been found guilty of obstruction of justice following their actions during a confrontational Charlottesville City Council meeting last summer.Full Story
VIDEO: Crazy full court shot send game to overtime
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-09-2018
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-09-2018
Charlottesville Activists Hold Medicaid Expansion Rally
People are taking to the streets to send a message to their lawmakers about health care. Virginia Organizing - along with Indivisible Charlottesville and other groups - held a Medicaid expansion rally on University Avenue on Thursday.Full Story
Rakeem Davis to Pave his Own Path at JMU
Rakeem Davis is set to make his own mark at JMU.Full Story
