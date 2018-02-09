Charlottesville Activists Hold Medicaid Expansion Rally
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Couple Fined for Shorting Albemarle County a Penny in Taxes
Couple Fined for Shorting Albemarle County a Penny in Taxes
A couple in central Virginia is going public with a bill the two received after completing their real estate taxes.Full Story
A couple in central Virginia is going public with a bill the two received after completing their real estate taxes.Full Story
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.Full Story
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Anti-Pipeline Activist Poised to Enter Congressional race
Anti-Pipeline Activist Poised to Enter Congressional race
A third Democratic candidate has her eye on Bob Goodlatte's congressional seat in this year's election. Jennifer Lewis is set to join Democrats Sergio Coppola and Peter Volosin in a run for the 6th District seat.Full Story
A third Democratic candidate has her eye on Bob Goodlatte's congressional seat in this year's election. Jennifer Lewis is set to join Democrats Sergio Coppola and Peter Volosin in a run for the 6th District seat.Full Story
Rakeem Davis to Pave his Own Path at JMU
Rakeem Davis to Pave his Own Path at JMU
Rakeem Davis is set to make his own mark at JMU.Full Story
Rakeem Davis is set to make his own mark at JMU.Full Story
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
Louisa County Signing Day
Louisa County Signing Day
Signing day at Louisa.Full Story
Signing day at Louisa.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
Waynesboro Quarterback DaJuan Moore Signs with UVA as Preferred Walk-On
Waynesboro Quarterback DaJuan Moore Signs with UVA as Preferred Walk-On
DaJuan Moore is the first Waynesboro high school graduate to sign with the UVA football team.Full Story
DaJuan Moore is the first Waynesboro high school graduate to sign with the UVA football team.Full Story
Security tightened ahead of Olympic opening ceremony in PyeongChang
Security tightened ahead of Olympic opening ceremony in PyeongChang