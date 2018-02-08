Charlottesville Seeking Other Ways to Pay for Improving Downtown Parking
Five Charlottesville High School Football Players Sign
Five Charlottesville high school football players signed letters of intent to play college football Wednesday.Full Story
Louisa County Signing Day
Signing day at Louisa.Full Story
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.Full Story
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
Plant Used to Treat Pain, Depression Now Labeled as Opioid
A plant grown in Asia that’s used by Americans to treat pain, depression, and anxiety, is now being classified as an opioid by the Food and Drug Administration.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
Charlottesville Bakery Creates New Hybrid Treat
A Charlottesville bakery is getting a lot of attention for its newest creation combining two popular food items. Mariebette Cafe and Bakery is now selling "Prezzants."Full Story
Signing Day at Monticello 11pm version
Waynesboro Quarterback DaJuan Moore Signs with UVA as Preferred Walk-On
DaJuan Moore is the first Waynesboro high school graduate to sign with the UVA football team.Full Story
Neighbors Offer Support to Time Disposal Crews Following Deadly Crash
Neighbors in Crozet are showing their support for the worker killed and the other two crew members injured during last week's Amrtak train crash.Full Story
