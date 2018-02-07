Neighbors Offer Support to Time Disposal Crews Following Deadly Crash
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Tuesday, February 6th.Full Story
STAB & Covenant to Play in Eight-Man Football League
The St. Anne's-Belfield and Covenant football teams will play in a Eight-Man football league in 2018.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-07-2018
Environmental Activists React to McAuliffe, Dominion Energy Deal
A $58 million deal between Dominion Energy and the state in regard to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will help cover costs to address some of the pipeline's impacts.Full Story
STEM Expo Showcases Projects by Augusta County Middle Schoolers
The Augusta County STEM Expo is only three years old, but it's already doubled in size.Full Story
Plant Used to Treat Pain, Depression Now Labeled as Opioid
A plant grown in Asia that’s used by Americans to treat pain, depression, and anxiety, is now being classified as an opioid by the Food and Drug Administration.Full Story
Orange County HS Student-Athletes Sign
Five Charlottesville High School Football Players Sign
Five Charlottesville high school football players signed letters of intent to play college football Wednesday.Full Story
