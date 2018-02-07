Albemarle County Supervisors Accept Voting Precinct Changes
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Tuesday, February 6th.Full Story
Environmental Activists React to McAuliffe, Dominion Energy Deal
A $58 million deal between Dominion Energy and the state in regard to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will help cover costs to address some of the pipeline's impacts.Full Story
STAB & Covenant to Play in Eight-Man Football League
The St. Anne's-Belfield and Covenant football teams will play in a Eight-Man football league in 2018.Full Story
STEM Expo Showcases Projects by Augusta County Middle Schoolers
The Augusta County STEM Expo is only three years old, but it's already doubled in size.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-07-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-07-2018
Solar Facility Receives Approval to Come to Albemarle County
On Tuesday, February 6, the planning commission approved a special-use permit for a new electrical generation facility with solar panels on about 90 acres of land.Full Story
UVa Baseball Picked to Finish Second in ACC Coastal
In a poll of the league's fourteen head coaches, the Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish in second place in the ACC Coastal Division.Full Story
