Charlottesville Bakery Creates New Hybrid Treat
Most Popular Videos
-
Faster Than Phelps: 10-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks National Record
Ten-year-old CYAC swimmer Thomas Heilman broke the national record in the boys 100-yard fly by more than one second.
-
Charlottesville Man Combines Biking with Cuisine to Create Bike Cafe
A Charlottesville chef who works part time as a bike mechanic is bringing his two jobs together under one roof to create the region's first bike cafe.
-
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Tuesday, February 6th.
-
Environmental Activists React to McAuliffe, Dominion Energy Deal
A $58 million deal between Dominion Energy and the state in regard to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will help cover costs to address some of the pipeline's impacts.
-
STAB & Covenant to Play in Eight-Man Football League
The St. Anne's-Belfield and Covenant football teams will play in a Eight-Man football league in 2018.
-
STEM Expo Showcases Projects by Augusta County Middle Schoolers
The Augusta County STEM Expo is only three years old, but it's already doubled in size.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-07-2018
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-07-2018
-
Solar Facility Receives Approval to Come to Albemarle County
On Tuesday, February 6, the planning commission approved a special-use permit for a new electrical generation facility with solar panels on about 90 acres of land.
-
UVa Baseball Picked to Finish Second in ACC Coastal
In a poll of the league's fourteen head coaches, the Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish in second place in the ACC Coastal Division.
-