Law Enforcement Officers Discuss How to Improve Community Policing
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Car Driven into 7-Eleven in Exxon Gas Station on Rt. 29
Car Driven into 7-Eleven in Exxon Gas Station on Rt. 29
A popular gas station in Albemarle County is closed on Monday night after a person drove his or her vehicle right through the front door. The Exxon gas station will be closed until the owners can fix the damage that was done.Full Story
A popular gas station in Albemarle County is closed on Monday night after a person drove his or her vehicle right through the front door. The Exxon gas station will be closed until the owners can fix the damage that was done.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-06-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-06-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-06-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-06-2018
Judge Hears Arguments in Confederate Monuments Lawsuit
Judge Hears Arguments in Confederate Monuments Lawsuit
Judge Richard Moore will oversee arguments Monday afternoon in a lawsuit fighting to retain the city’s Confederate monuments.Full Story
Judge Richard Moore will oversee arguments Monday afternoon in a lawsuit fighting to retain the city’s Confederate monuments.Full Story
Covenant Boys Basketball Beats Holy Cross 73-51
Covenant Boys Basketball Beats Holy Cross 73-51
The Covenant School boys basketball team beat visiting Randolph Henry 73-51 on Monday night.Full Story
The Covenant School boys basketball team beat visiting Randolph Henry 73-51 on Monday night.Full Story
Historic Orange County Inn Voted Most Romantic Hotels in the World
Historic Orange County Inn Voted Most Romantic Hotels in the World
Travel and Leisure Magazine voted the Inn at Willow Grove in Orange County the most romantic hotel in the world. But, they won the top spot in an 11-way tie.Full Story
Travel and Leisure Magazine voted the Inn at Willow Grove in Orange County the most romantic hotel in the world. But, they won the top spot in an 11-way tie.Full Story
Public Expresses Frustration with Charlottesville Affordable Housing
Public Expresses Frustration with Charlottesville Affordable Housing
A report reflecting the affordable housing situation in Charlottesville has been delayed. The report highlights the city’s goals to make existing housing more affordable for low-income families, seniors, and disabled vets.Full Story
A report reflecting the affordable housing situation in Charlottesville has been delayed. The report highlights the city’s goals to make existing housing more affordable for low-income families, seniors, and disabled vets.Full Story
UVA Grad Students Create Redesigns of Emancipation Park
UVA Grad Students Create Redesigns of Emancipation Park
A group of University of Virginia students is making proposals to redesign Emancipation Park to better reflect the history of African-Americans in the city.Full Story
A group of University of Virginia students is making proposals to redesign Emancipation Park to better reflect the history of African-Americans in the city.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
Charlottesville Superbowl Ad Draws Attention to Local Area
Charlottesville Superbowl Ad Draws Attention to Local Area
After a year of negative spotlight from the rallies last summer, some hope that the commercial will allow people to see the good in Charlottesville and all that it has to offer.Full Story
After a year of negative spotlight from the rallies last summer, some hope that the commercial will allow people to see the good in Charlottesville and all that it has to offer.Full Story