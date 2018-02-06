Quantcast

Changes Proposed for Albemarle County Voting Precincts

Posted: Updated:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Thousands of voters in Albemarle County could head to the polls at new locations next Election Day. The county is proposing a plan to split some of its biggest precincts and combine two others, all with the goal of limiting lines and wait times to cast your ballot.