CATEC Holds Expo, Shows Off New Food Truck
Car Driven into 7-Eleven in Exxon Gas Station on Rt. 29
A popular gas station in Albemarle County is closed on Monday night after a person drove his or her vehicle right through the front door. The Exxon gas station will be closed until the owners can fix the damage that was done.
Judge Hears Arguments in Confederate Monuments Lawsuit
Judge Richard Moore will oversee arguments Monday afternoon in a lawsuit fighting to retain the city’s Confederate monuments.
Covenant Boys Basketball Beats Holy Cross 73-51
The Covenant School boys basketball team beat visiting Randolph Henry 73-51 on Monday night.
Historic Orange County Inn Voted Most Romantic Hotels in the World
Travel and Leisure Magazine voted the Inn at Willow Grove in Orange County the most romantic hotel in the world. But, they won the top spot in an 11-way tie.
Public Expresses Frustration with Charlottesville Affordable Housing
A report reflecting the affordable housing situation in Charlottesville has been delayed. The report highlights the city’s goals to make existing housing more affordable for low-income families, seniors, and disabled vets.
UVA Grad Students Create Redesigns of Emancipation Park
A group of University of Virginia students is making proposals to redesign Emancipation Park to better reflect the history of African-Americans in the city.
Charlottesville Superbowl Ad Draws Attention to Local Area
After a year of negative spotlight from the rallies last summer, some hope that the commercial will allow people to see the good in Charlottesville and all that it has to offer.
