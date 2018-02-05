Naval Base Training Center Prepares Sailors for Emergencies
Football Fans Pack Wild Wing Cafe to Watch Super Bowl
Hundreds of football fans in Charlottesville filled Wild Wing Cafe on Sunday, February 5, to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.
Orange House Fire Stems from Smoking, Displaces 6
An early morning fire erupted on Saturday, February 4 forcing six people out of their home in Orange, Va.
VDOT Warns Drivers to Take it Slow in Wintry Conditions
Throughout Central Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 4, residents woke up to a light snowfall that morphed into a freezing rain.
Tony Bennett talks about his team at Monday's Media Availability
Tony Bennett talks about his team at Monday's media availability.
Va. House of Delegates Passes Bill to Allow Use of Medical Cannabis Oils
The use of medical cannabis oils passed Virginia's House of Delegates in a historic vote on Friday. The Let Doctors Decide Bill would let doctors recommend the use of cannabis oil or THC-A oil for treatment of any diagnosed condition.
UVA Grad Students Create Redesigns of Emancipation Park
A group of University of Virginia students is making proposals to redesign Emancipation Park to better reflect the history of African-Americans in the city.
Valentines-Themed Photo Session Raises Money for CASPCA
Dog lovers are getting in the Valentine's Day spirit and helping raise money for the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
UVA Health System Presents MLK Awards
The University of Virginia Health System presented its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards on Friday, Feb. 2.
Judge Hears Arguments in Confederate Monuments Lawsuit
Judge Richard Moore will oversee arguments Monday afternoon in a lawsuit fighting to retain the city’s Confederate monuments.
