Charlottesville Superbowl Ad Draws Attention to Local Area
Football Fans Pack Wild Wing Cafe to Watch Super Bowl
Hundreds of football fans in Charlottesville filled Wild Wing Cafe on Sunday, February 5, to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.Full Story
Orange House Fire Stems from Smoking, Displaces 6
An early morning fire erupted on Saturday, February 4 forcing six people out of their home in Orange, Va.Full Story
VDOT Warns Drivers to Take it Slow in Wintry Conditions
Throughout Central Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 4, residents woke up to a light snowfall that morphed into a freezing rain.Full Story
Va. House of Delegates Passes Bill to Allow Use of Medical Cannabis Oils
The use of medical cannabis oils passed Virginia's House of Delegates in a historic vote on Friday. The Let Doctors Decide Bill would let doctors recommend the use of cannabis oil or THC-A oil for treatment of any diagnosed condition.Full Story
UVA Grad Students Create Redesigns of Emancipation Park
A group of University of Virginia students is making proposals to redesign Emancipation Park to better reflect the history of African-Americans in the city.Full Story
Valentines-Themed Photo Session Raises Money for CASPCA
Dog lovers are getting in the Valentine's Day spirit and helping raise money for the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.Full Story
Tony Bennett talks about his team at Monday's Media Availability
Tony Bennett talks about his team at Monday's media availability.Full Story
NBC29 Noon Forecast
UVA Health System Presents MLK Awards
The University of Virginia Health System presented its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards on Friday, Feb. 2.Full Story
Doctors from Across Virginia Meet for Conference to Discuss Opioid Abuse
A group of Virginia doctors who treat patients in pain is leading the charge to battle opioid abuse. The Virginia Pain Society hosted its inaugural conference over the weekend in Albemarle County to discuss ways to reduce the crisis in the commonwealth.Full Story
