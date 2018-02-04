VDOT Warns Drivers to Take it Slow in Wintry Conditions
Orange House Fire Stems from Smoking, Displaces 6
An early morning fire erupted on Saturday, February 4 forcing six people out of their home in Orange, Va.Full Story
Football Fans Pack Wild Wing Cafe to Watch Super Bowl
Hundreds of football fans in Charlottesville filled Wild Wing Cafe on Sunday, February 5, to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.Full Story
VDOT Warns Drivers to Take it Slow in Wintry Conditions
Throughout Central Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 4, residents woke up to a light snowfall that morphed into a freezing rain.Full Story
Va. House of Delegates Passes Bill to Allow Use of Medical Cannabis Oils
The use of medical cannabis oils passed Virginia's House of Delegates in a historic vote on Friday. The Let Doctors Decide Bill would let doctors recommend the use of cannabis oil or THC-A oil for treatment of any diagnosed condition.Full Story
Valentines-Themed Photo Session Raises Money for CASPCA
Dog lovers are getting in the Valentine's Day spirit and helping raise money for the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.Full Story
Crozet Neighbors Remember Louisa County Man Killed in Train Crash
Federal authorities continue to investigate Wednesday’s deadly train crash in Crozet. Christopher Foley of Louisa County died from injuries he sustained from the crash.Full Story
Racial Trauma and Racial Sensitivity Workshop Held at the Omni Thursday
A racial trauma and racial sensitivity workshop was held at the Omni Hotel Thursday. Organizers say their goal is to help heal Charlottesville after last summer's white nationalist rallies and give people the opportunity to talk about race in their everyday life.Full Story
UVA Grad Students Create Redesigns of Emancipation Park
A group of University of Virginia students is making proposals to redesign Emancipation Park to better reflect the history of African-Americans in the city.Full Story
Dogs with Special Needs Gear Up for Puppy Bowl
This year's Puppy Bowl features special needs dogs from rescues around the country.Full Story
