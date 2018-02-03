Charlottesville Area Independent Schools Holds Admissions Fair
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
Friday's high school highlights.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6AM
Update: Investigation Underway in Fatal Train Crash in Crozet
Federal investigators are working to determine what went wrong to cause an Amtrak train carrying GOP lawmakers to crash into a trash truck in western Albemarle County.Full Story
Charlottesville's Chris Long Hopes to Help Eagles Win Super Bowl
Chris Long hopes to help Eagles win Super BowlFull Story
Documentary Highlighting Staunton Black History Earns International Acclaim
A Mary Baldwin University-produced documentary is getting some international acclaim. “Threads of History: Conversations with a Community” is a Spotlight Documentary Film Awards 2017 silver winner.Full Story
Influx of Abandoned Animals Brings CASPCA Closer to Capacity
A puppy problem is plaguing the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. While the problem is a cute one, the influx of puppies is now bringing the animal shelter close to capacity.Full Story
Crozet Neighbors Remember Louisa County Man Killed in Train Crash
Federal authorities continue to investigate Wednesday’s deadly train crash in Crozet. Christopher Foley of Louisa County died from injuries he sustained from the crash.Full Story
Walker Upper Elementary School Students Perform Play to Promote Kindness
On Friday, February 2, students in Walker Upper Elementary School's Peace Squad performed a brief play at four elementary schools. Their goal is to teach the young students that it's cool to be kind.Full Story
Confederate Statue Bills All Die in Subcommittees
Charlottesville City Council's final opportunity to legally remove Confederate statues in two parks officially rests in the hands of a judge, after all bills died in the General Assembly.Full Story
Flu Season in Virginia Intensifies, Doctors Recommend Vaccine
This year's flu season is getting worse and there are still weeks of suffering ahead. New numbers are out from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as from hospitals in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
