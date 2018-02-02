UVA Health System Presents MLK Awards
Crozet Neighbors Remember Louisa County Man Killed in Train Crash
Federal authorities continue to investigate Wednesday’s deadly train crash in Crozet. Christopher Foley of Louisa County died from injuries he sustained from the crash.Full Story
Update: Investigation Underway in Fatal Train Crash in Crozet
Federal investigators are working to determine what went wrong to cause an Amtrak train carrying GOP lawmakers to crash into a trash truck in western Albemarle County.Full Story
Confederate Statue Bills All Die in Subcommittees
Charlottesville City Council's final opportunity to legally remove Confederate statues in two parks officially rests in the hands of a judge, after all bills died in the General Assembly.Full Story
Miller School Boys Basketball Beats Covenant 72-44
The Miller School boys basketball team won 72-44 at Covenant on Thursday night.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Racial Trauma and Racial Sensitivity Workshop Held at the Omni Thursday
A racial trauma and racial sensitivity workshop was held at the Omni Hotel Thursday. Organizers say their goal is to help heal Charlottesville after last summer's white nationalist rallies and give people the opportunity to talk about race in their everyday life.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-02-2018
Virginia Brewery, Distillery Use Each Other's Barrels for Flavor
A brewery and a distillery have teamed up to use each other's barrels to add extra flavor to their products.Full Story
Students Create Projects Through Peace Education Program
A semester-long peace education and mentoring program for area high school students wrapped up on Sunday, January 28, at the Jefferson School.Full Story
CASPCA Welcomes in Abandoned Dogs Left Outside its Office
The capacity at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has recently come even closer to breaking point.Full Story
