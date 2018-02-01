Augusta Co. Zoning Board to Consult VDOT Before Pipeline Base Decision
Update: Investigation Underway in Fatal Train Crash in Crozet
Federal investigators are working to determine what went wrong to cause an Amtrak train carrying GOP lawmakers to crash into a trash truck in western Albemarle County.Full Story
#2 UVa Beats Louisville 74-64 Behind Clutch Shooting from Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome had 16 points and 9 assists, and the UVa men's basketball team beat Louisville 74-64 on Wednesday night.Full Story
Doctors Warn of Treating the Flu Wrong
Doctors say some of the medications people take to try and combat a viral infection could actually slow down their recovery.Full Story
Photography Project Examines '28 Days of Black Hair'
A central Virginia woman is turning grooming into art. Kori Price is debuting her photography project "28 Days of Black Hair".Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 02-01-2018
Vietnam Veterans Gather at Memorial to Mark Tet Offensive Anniversary
Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of one of the deadliest attacks during the Vietnam War, a day, where military survivors say, was a day they'll never forget.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 02-01-2018
CASPCA Welcomes in Abandoned Dogs Left Outside its Office
The capacity at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has recently come even closer to breaking point.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Here are Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List
The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.Full Story
