Augusta Commerce Chamber Inviting Community on Germany Trip
Update: Investigation Underway in Fatal Train Crash in Crozet
Federal investigators are working to determine what went wrong to cause an Amtrak train carrying GOP lawmakers to crash into a trash truck in western Albemarle County.
#2 UVa Beats Louisville 74-64 Behind Clutch Shooting from Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome had 16 points and 9 assists, and the UVa men's basketball team beat Louisville 74-64 on Wednesday night.
January 31, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
63rd Annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet
Some of the best high school football players in Central Virginia were honored at the 63rd annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet on Sunday at Elks Lodge #389.
UVA Historians Note What to Watch During State of the Union Address
Presidential historians at the University of Virginia's Miller Center say President Donald Trump has an opportunity to show the country he's fit for his role at his State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.
Doctors Warn of Treating the Flu Wrong
Doctors say some of the medications people take to try and combat a viral infection could actually slow down their recovery.
UVA House Call: Dr. Paul Kunk on Stomach Cancer Treatment
Dr. Paul Kunk talks about stomach cancer for Wednesday's UVA House Call.
UVa Women's Basketball Dominates UNC 82-70
The Virginia women's basketball team beat North Carolina 82-70 at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday.
Western Albemarle Beats Madison County 63-13
Albemarle County Judge Considers Change of Venue for Jason Kessler
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler will have to wait on a judge's decision to see if his perjury case will be taken up in a different courthouse.
