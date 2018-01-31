Quantcast

Breaking News at 12:30: Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers from DC Hits Vehicle in Crozet

Posted: Updated:
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) -

NBC29 breaking news at 12:30 - Authorities on the scene in Crozet where an Amtrak train carrying GOP legislators from Washington D.C., struck a garbage truck, killing one person and injuring several.