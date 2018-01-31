Breaking News at 12:30: Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers from DC Hits Vehicle in Crozet
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
CASPCA Welcomes in Abandoned Dogs Left Outside its Office
CASPCA Welcomes in Abandoned Dogs Left Outside its Office
The capacity at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has recently come even closer to breaking point.Full Story
The capacity at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has recently come even closer to breaking point.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Here are Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
Here are Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
Doctors Warn of Treating the Flu Wrong
Doctors Warn of Treating the Flu Wrong
Doctors say some of the medications people take to try and combat a viral infection could actually slow down their recovery.Full Story
Doctors say some of the medications people take to try and combat a viral infection could actually slow down their recovery.Full Story
195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List
195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List
The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.Full Story
The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.Full Story
Augusta County Investigators Arrest Maryland Man
Augusta County Investigators Arrest Maryland Man
George V. Covington III, a Maryland man, is now facing charges of rape for an alleged incident from last year in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
George V. Covington III, a Maryland man, is now facing charges of rape for an alleged incident from last year in the Shenandoah Valley.Full Story
St. Anne's Belfield Creates Library Garden for Former Teacher
St. Anne's Belfield Creates Library Garden for Former Teacher
The legacy of a former preschool teacher in Albemarle County will live on in the form of a new children's library.Full Story
The legacy of a former preschool teacher in Albemarle County will live on in the form of a new children's library.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-31-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-31-2018
Crozet's Chris Madison Named Covenant Head Baseball Coach
Crozet's Chris Madison Named Covenant Head Baseball Coach
Chris Madison named Covenant head baseball coach.Full Story
Chris Madison named Covenant head baseball coach.Full Story
New Facility in Albemarle to Offer Local Hops to Craft Brewers
New Facility in Albemarle to Offer Local Hops to Craft Brewers
While people who live in the Charlottesville area rave about the farm-to-table culture surrounding regional craft brewing, some local craft breweries don’t actually use local hops.Full Story
While people who live in the Charlottesville area rave about the farm-to-table culture surrounding regional craft brewing, some local craft breweries don’t actually use local hops.Full Story
Rutherford Institute Looks to Change Bill Labeling Domestic Terrorist Organizations
Rutherford Institute Looks to Change Bill Labeling Domestic Terrorist Organizations
Under House Bill 1601, a group can get labeled as a domestic terrorist organization if one person in the group has a misdemeanor charge from something like trespassing or assault - even if you don't know about it.Full Story
Under House Bill 1601, a group can get labeled as a domestic terrorist organization if one person in the group has a misdemeanor charge from something like trespassing or assault - even if you don't know about it.Full Story