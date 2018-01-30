New Facility in Albemarle to Offer Local Hops to Craft Brewers
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Here are Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
CASPCA Welcomes in Abandoned Dogs Left Outside its Office
The capacity at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has recently come even closer to breaking point.Full Story
Crozet's Chris Madison Named Covenant Head Baseball Coach
Chris Madison named Covenant head baseball coach.Full Story
195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List
The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.Full Story
UVA Historians Note What to Watch During State of the Union Address
Presidential historians at the University of Virginia's Miller Center say President Donald Trump has an opportunity to show the country he's fit for his role at his State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30.Full Story
New Facility in Albemarle to Offer Local Hops to Craft Brewers
While people who live in the Charlottesville area rave about the farm-to-table culture surrounding regional craft brewing, some local craft breweries don’t actually use local hops.Full Story
Charlottesville High School Students Read Anti-Racism Book Together in Campaign
A fiction novel is inspiring students at Charlottesville High School to combat racism and respond to hate in their community with action.Full Story
Community Members Raise Concern Over Proposed Pricing of New Housing
A developer planning to transform a historic milk plant in Charlottesville is trying to bring in more affordable housing, while some people raise concern over its proposed pricing.Full Story
Albemarle County Judge Considers Change of Venue for Jason Kessler
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler will have to wait on a judge's decision to see if his perjury case will be taken up in a different courthouse.Full Story
