Proposed Law Puts Future of Albemarle County Courthouses Up to Voters
195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List
The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.Full Story
Western Albemarle Beats Madison County 63-13
Community Members Raise Concern Over Proposed Pricing of New Housing
A developer planning to transform a historic milk plant in Charlottesville is trying to bring in more affordable housing, while some people raise concern over its proposed pricing.Full Story
Buckingham Co. Judge Dismisses Case Dealing with Atlantic Coast Pipeline Station
A Buckingham County judge has dismissed a case dealing with a proposed compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in a minority section of the county.Full Story
Tony Bennett Talks Celebration & Movin' on
The 'Hoos remain ranked #2 this week in the AP poll.Full Story
Facility to Provide Place for Children as Mothers Overcome Substance Abuse
A new rehabilitation facility will be the first in central Virginia to provide children a place to stay with their moms while they receives treatment to overcome substance abuse.Full Story
Crozet's Chris Madison Named Covenant Head Baseball Coach
Chris Madison named Covenant head baseball coach.Full Story
Charlottesville High School Students Use Art to Help Hurricane Victims
Art students in Jennifer Mildonian's art classes received photographs of children in Puerto Rico a week ago and are currently painting portraits of the children using the photos.Full Story
Albemarle County Judge Considers Change of Venue for Jason Kessler
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler will have to wait on a judge's decision to see if his perjury case will be taken up in a different courthouse.Full Story
UVA Community Discusses How to Best Deal with Contentious Historical Landmarks
Students, staff, and alumni at the University of Virginia are brainstorming how to deal with its historical landscape in reference to statues and plaques honoring the past.Full Story
