Parks & Recreation to Hold Father-Daughter Dance
Most Popular Videos
-
195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List
The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.
-
Western Albemarle Beats Madison County 63-13
-
Community Members Raise Concern Over Proposed Pricing of New Housing
A developer planning to transform a historic milk plant in Charlottesville is trying to bring in more affordable housing, while some people raise concern over its proposed pricing.
-
Buckingham Co. Judge Dismisses Case Dealing with Atlantic Coast Pipeline Station
A Buckingham County judge has dismissed a case dealing with a proposed compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in a minority section of the county.
-
Tony Bennett Talks Celebration & Movin' on
The 'Hoos remain ranked #2 this week in the AP poll.
-
Facility to Provide Place for Children as Mothers Overcome Substance Abuse
A new rehabilitation facility will be the first in central Virginia to provide children a place to stay with their moms while they receives treatment to overcome substance abuse.
-
Crozet's Chris Madison Named Covenant Head Baseball Coach
Chris Madison named Covenant head baseball coach.
-
Charlottesville High School Students Use Art to Help Hurricane Victims
Art students in Jennifer Mildonian's art classes received photographs of children in Puerto Rico a week ago and are currently painting portraits of the children using the photos.
-
Albemarle County Judge Considers Change of Venue for Jason Kessler
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler will have to wait on a judge's decision to see if his perjury case will be taken up in a different courthouse.
-
UVA Community Discusses How to Best Deal with Contentious Historical Landmarks
Students, staff, and alumni at the University of Virginia are brainstorming how to deal with its historical landscape in reference to statues and plaques honoring the past.
-