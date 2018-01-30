Community Members Raise Concern Over Proposed Pricing of New Housing
195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List
The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.Full Story
A new rehabilitation facility will be the first in central Virginia to provide children a place to stay with their moms while they receives treatment to overcome substance abuse.Full Story
A Buckingham County judge has dismissed a case dealing with a proposed compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in a minority section of the county.Full Story
The 'Hoos remain ranked #2 this week in the AP poll.Full Story
Students, staff, and alumni at the University of Virginia are brainstorming how to deal with its historical landscape in reference to statues and plaques honoring the past.Full Story
Art students in Jennifer Mildonian's art classes received photographs of children in Puerto Rico a week ago and are currently painting portraits of the children using the photos.Full Story
Some of the best high school football players in Central Virginia were honored at the 63rd annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet on Sunday at Elks Lodge #389.Full Story
The greatest players in the history of the UVa baseball program were at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday night, as the Cavaliers inducted fifteen members into the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame.Full Story
To the surprise of many, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors.Full Story
