Buckingham Co. Judge Dismisses Case Dealing with Atlantic Coast Pipeline Station
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-29-2018
63rd Annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet
Some of the best high school football players in Central Virginia were honored at the 63rd annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet on Sunday at Elks Lodge #389.Full Story
Animal Welfare Activists Urge Delegates to Take Action for Chained-Up Dogs
A central Virginia organization is urging members of a House subcommittee to vote in favor of a bill on Monday, January 29, that would make it illegal to chain dogs outside in harsh weather conditions.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12:45PM
Tony Bennett Talks Celebration & Movin' on
The 'Hoos remain ranked #2 this week in the AP poll.Full Story
Albemarle Teens Team Up to Create New Technology
Albemarle County teens teamed up this weekend to create new technology in just 10 hours.Full Story
Buckingham Residents Opposed to Pipeline to Appear in Court
A group opposed to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will head to court on Monday, January 29, to discuss a contested compressor station proposed in Buckingham County.
.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Charlottesville Farm-to-Table Restaurant Shuts Down
To the surprise of many, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors.Full Story
Health Department to Provide Free Shots as Flu Season Heightens
This year's flu season is taking a serious toll on the nation and people here in central Virginia. The Centers for Disease Control reports 37 children have died from the flu so far this year.Full Story
