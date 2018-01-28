Albemarle Teens Team Up to Create New Technology
Most Popular Videos
-
63rd Annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet
Some of the best high school football players in Central Virginia were honored at the 63rd annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet on Sunday at Elks Lodge #389.
-
New Bishop of Richmond Catholic Diocese Visits UVA Chapel
Catholics in central Virginia are welcoming the new leader of the church's Richmond diocese. The bishop is bringing a message to the faithful to look beyond the center of their community and reach out to those on the edges.
-
Albemarle Teens Team Up to Create New Technology
Albemarle County teens teamed up this weekend to create new technology in just 10 hours.
Health Department to Provide Free Shots as Flu Season Heightens
This year's flu season is taking a serious toll on the nation and people here in central Virginia. The Centers for Disease Control reports 37 children have died from the flu so far this year.
-
Charlottesville Farm-to-Table Restaurant Shuts Down
To the surprise of many, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors.
-
Va. House of Delegates Rejects 15 Bills Related to Firearm Safety
People who want more gun control are receiving some bad news. A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee killed 15 bills meant to promote firearm safety in the commonwealth.
-
#25 Texas Tech Upsets #15 UVa Tennis in ITA Kick-Off Weekend
The #15 UVa men's tennis team lost 4-3 against #25 Texas Tech in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday at the Boar's Head Sports Club.
-
Staunton Man Teaches College-Aged Women Self Defense
With a steady stream of sexual assault reports coming to light across the country, a Staunton man is teaching college-aged women how to defend themselves against predators.
-
Community Members Address Issues City Should Tackle
Charlottesville community members and leaders are coming together in hopes of addressing issues in the area. A Community Resolve meeting was held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Saturday.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
-