Students Create Projects Through Peace Education Program
UVa Baseball Inducts Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
The greatest players in the history of the UVa baseball program were at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday night, as the Cavaliers inducted fifteen members into the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame.Full Story
Staunton Man Teaches College-Aged Women Self Defense
With a steady stream of sexual assault reports coming to light across the country, a Staunton man is teaching college-aged women how to defend themselves against predators.Full Story
UVa Basketball Earns First Victory at Duke Since 1995
The Virginia men's basketball team earned its first victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995, as the #2 Cavaliers defeated #4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday in Durham, NC.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6AM
Downtown Business Owners Expect to See Increase in Customers
New numbers are in, and retail sales in the region continue to show net positive growth. According to the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Albemarle County continues to be the leader with growth over 8 percent.Full Story
Know Good Beer and Bourbon Festival Brings People to IX Park
It was a perfect day to enjoy a drink at IX Art Park in Charlottesville on Saturday, January 27.Full Story
Hood-surfing cat gets attention
Man Looks to Run as Independent in Congressional Race
Another man is throwing his name in the running against the four Democratic candidates running for a seat in Congress. Lawrence Gaughan is exploring a bid for the 5th District seat.Full Story
Study: Flu patients much more likely to suffer heart attack
Multiple Groups Expected to Use Former Elementary School Building
The BF Yancey Transition Advisory Committee invited members of the community to come to the school on Saturday, January 27, to voice their opinions on how they would like the building to be used.Full Story
