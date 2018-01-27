Downtown Business Owners Expect to See Increase in Customers
UVa Basketball Earns First Victory at Duke Since 1995
The Virginia men's basketball team earned its first victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995, as the #2 Cavaliers defeated #4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday in Durham, NC.Full Story
UVa Baseball Inducts Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
The greatest players in the history of the UVa baseball program were at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday night, as the Cavaliers inducted fifteen members into the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame.Full Story
Charlottesville High School Students Read Anti-Racism Book Together in Campaign
A fiction novel is inspiring students at Charlottesville High School to combat racism and respond to hate in their community with action.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Friday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, January 26th.Full Story
Democratic Candidates for 5th District Discuss Hot-Button Topics at Forum
Democratic leaders from Charlottesville and Albemarle County hosted a forum on Saturday, January 27, between the four candidates currently seeking the party's nomination.Full Story
Charlottesville Farm-to-Table Restaurant Shuts Down
To the surprise of many, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors.Full Story
Study: Flu patients much more likely to suffer heart attack
Congressman Garrett Met with Angry Constituents at Ribbon Cutting
Congressman Tom Garrett spoke with central Virginia business owners on Friday, January 26, and attended the Hillsdale Drive ribbon cutting. He was met by many people who say he doesn't make himself available to his constituents.Full Story
Job Seekers Attend Parks and Recreation Job Fair
More than 100 people were in search of a job with Charlottesville Parks and Recreation on Saturday, January 27.Full Story
