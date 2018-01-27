Know Good Beer and Bourbon Festival Brings People to IX Park
Most Popular Videos
Friday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, January 26th.
UVa Basketball Earns First Victory at Duke Since 1995
The Virginia men's basketball team earned its first victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995, as the #2 Cavaliers defeated #4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday in Durham, NC.
Congressman Garrett Met with Angry Constituents at Ribbon Cutting
Congressman Tom Garrett spoke with central Virginia business owners on Friday, January 26, and attended the Hillsdale Drive ribbon cutting. He was met by many people who say he doesn't make himself available to his constituents.
Third Graders Publish Book to Raise Money for Hurricane Victims
A group of third-grade students at Stone-Robinson Elementary School has a personal interest in helping families in Puerto Rico. They're raising money for people suffering from Hurricane Maria while also practicing their reading skills.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6AM
Hood-surfing cat gets attention
Trial Set for Man Accused of Causing Crash that Killed Albemarle Co. Teacher
A Richmond man accused of causing a fatal crash in Charlottesville nearly 2 years ago was back in court for a motions hearing Friday.
Facebook Changes to Show Less News in Your News Feed. Here's how to Keep Seeing NBC29!
Facebook has changed its algorithm to show you more posts from friends and family and fewer posts from news organizations. Because of this, you may have problems finding our posts on Facebook. But, never fear! Here are instructions for a few simple steps that will keep you seeing NBC29 posts.
Va. House of Delegates Rejects 15 Bills Related to Firearm Safety
People who want more gun control are receiving some bad news. A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee killed 15 bills meant to promote firearm safety in the commonwealth.
Virginia Baseball Holds First Practice
The Virginia baseball team held its first practice of the season on Friday at Davenport Field.
