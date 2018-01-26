Third Graders Publish Book to Raise Money for Hurricane Victims
Friday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, January 26th.Full Story
Third Graders Publish Book to Raise Money for Hurricane Victims
A group of third-grade students at Stone-Robinson Elementary School has a personal interest in helping families in Puerto Rico. They're raising money for people suffering from Hurricane Maria while also practicing their reading skills.Full Story
Tyler Wilson Set to Play Pro Baseball This Year in Korea
Tyler Wilson is set to play pro baseball in South Korea.Full Story
Charlottesville Farm-to-Table Restaurant Shuts Down
To the surprise of many, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors.Full Story
Facebook Changes to Show Less News in Your News Feed. Here's how to Keep Seeing NBC29!
Facebook has changed its algorithm to show you more posts from friends and family and fewer posts from news organizations. Because of this, you may have problems finding our posts on Facebook. But, never fear! Here are instructions for a few simple steps that will keep you seeing NBC29 posts.Full Story
Congressman Garrett Met with Angry Constituents at Ribbon Cutting
Congressman Tom Garrett spoke with central Virginia business owners on Friday, January 26, and attended the Hillsdale Drive ribbon cutting. He was met by many people who say he doesn't make himself available to his constituents.Full Story
Charlottesville Delegation Gearing up to Visit Ghana
A delegation from Charlottesville is preparing to cross the Atlantic to explore the origins of slavery.Full Story
New Bishop of Richmond Catholic Diocese Visits UVA Chapel
Catholics in central Virginia are welcoming the new leader of the church's Richmond diocese. The bishop is bringing a message to the faithful to look beyond the center of their community and reach out to those on the edges.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story
Malcolm Brogdon Avoids Sophomore Slump with Milwaukee
Malcolm Brogdon avoids a sophomore slump in the NBA.Full Story
